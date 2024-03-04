Ambitious RPG sequel Greedfall 2: A Dying World will launch in early access later this year

Greedfall 2: A Dying World finally now has an official release window and is set to launch in early access for PC in summer this year.

An expansive successor to the action role-playing game (RPG) Greedfall, Greedfall 2: A Dying World is shaping up to be one of the most interesting releases this year. Its predecessor remains a personal favorite of mine, thanks to its thoughtful approach to its colonial fantasy setting and solid combat foundations.

That first game did miss the mark in many regards, however, including in its slightly rough presentation and middling performance. Although details are a little scarce at the moment, everything I’ve seen of Greedfall 2 suggests that it’s going to address some of those complaints.

The newly updated Steam store page describes “an ever deeper RPG experience” and outlines some intriguing story details. Firstly, the game is a prequel set three years before the events of Greedfall. You play as a native from Teer Fradee, the setting of the first game, who has been captured by colonists and sent to the old world Gacane.

Like the first game, Greedfall 2 will also feature a character creator giving you a degree of control over the protagonist's appearance. The page suggests that there will be other playable characters too, in the form of companions that you can control in combat.

In addition to the confirmation of a summer 2024 release, Greedfall 2 has received a new trailer showing a small peek at its world. Presumably, the character shown in the trailer is the protagonist. We're treated to a dramatic sequence where they try to fend off colonists, who eventually wind up carrying them off in chains. You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

One important thing to note is that the game will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in addition to PC. Unfortunately, the upcoming early access period will only be available to those on PC via Steam, the online video game storefront.

