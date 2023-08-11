Gothic 1 Remake new trailer shows glorious in-engine footage of the Old Camp
But still no release date
At long last, Gothic 1 Remake just got a new trailer, this time showing off a modern recreation of the Old Camp. Believe it or not, over two decades on from the original game’s release, this new version looks quite a bit snazzier.
For those out of the loop, Gothic 1 Remake was first announced all the way back in 2020, following THQ Nordic’s acquisition of the Gothic series’ developer, Piranha Bytes. The title, which is set to be a faithful remake of the 2001 action RPG, will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but we unfortunately still don’t know when. The latest trailer was dropped during the THQ Nordic 2023 Digital Showcase.
If you’re not familiar with the original game’s story, the Steam synopsis of the remake is as follows: “The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore in order to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners.”
While the new trailer hasn’t shown off any of the modernized combat system, as the official press release describes, it offers fans a brief tour of “the most opulent and expansive encampment in the Valley of Mines,” from the lens of a “charismatic scoundrel as they leisurely navigate the city”.
The press release adds that Gothic 1 Remake is “currently in full development, and only Innos knows when it will arrive”.
