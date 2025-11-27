I've found 8 must-have Black Friday boardgame deals – perfect for testing your wits (and relationships) this coming holiday season

The upcoming holiday season usually means people from all over come together to share food, give each other gifts and take part in group activities – like playing board games. With the current Black Friday sales on, it’s a good time to stock up your shelves with some games you haven’t tried yet or ones that you haven’t played in a while.

From the most straightforward and wholesome for the whole family to the most competitive, relationship-testing games, there are plenty to choose from right now, but I've narrowed it down to some of my favourites – board games I'd buy with my own money if I didn't already have them.

I've trawled through retailers like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, Myer and more, and the 8 games below stood out to me.

If you’re looking for more inspo, our colleagues over at GamesRadar+ compiled a comprehensive list of the best board games that you can get in 2025. At the bottom of the list is a guide to help you choose what board games to get in case you get overwhelmed with options.

Save 28% (AU$5.57) Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza: was AU$19.95 now AU$14.38 at Amazon This fast-paced, quick-action and chaotic (in a good way) card game is, in my opinion, the best icebreaker for any gathering. It’s simple enough for everyone to pick up the rules and it’s always a hit every time it’s taken out. This one was already cheap, so a handy 28% off makes it an easy buy for anyone looking to host Christmas this year.

Save 20% (AU$12) Monopoly Central Coast: was AU$59.98 now AU$47.98 at JB Hi-Fi Monopoly is a classic for good reason – the straightforward gameplay, elements inspired by real-world scenarios, and the uncanny ability to send emotions skyrocketing during gameplay. The game’s iconic status and popularity has helped it spawn a multitude of spin-offs and themed versions. This particular version set in the New South Wales Central Coast caught my attention immediately, and as a Sydneysider, it felt a bit surreal to see landmarks such as Bouddi National Park, Terrigal Beach and the ferris wheel at The Entrance on a Monopoly board. This discount should make this particular version an easy pick for anyone from the Central Coast or nearby Sydney. For an even better deal, Amazon has the base Monopoly game for just AU$17.49!

Save 25% (AU$3.80) Uno Show ‘Em No Mercy: was AU$14.99 now AU$11.19 at Amazon A classic in its own right, Uno is a mainstay in most house parties for its simple, easy-to-learn gameplay, customisable rules (I swear the rules change every time with a different group I play with) and for allowing up to 10 players at a time. Uno has plenty of spin-offs and themed versions, but the Show ‘Em No Mercy edition is what Uno claims to be the “most brutal”. There are 56 more cards to the deck along with new rules and action cards. If you thought pulling a Draw 4 was brutal, try getting a Draw 6 or a Draw 10! Thankfully this version of Uno isn’t significantly more pricey than the base Uno game, and with this discount, it’s even more of a no-brainer to pick up.

Save 19% (AU$15.04) Monkey Palace: A Lego Board Game: was AU$79.99 now AU$64.95 at The Gamesmen Lego is back in the board game business with Monkey Palace, which was released in 2024. The idea of the game is to build the tallest monkey palace using arches and supporting bricks. This one’s my personal pick as someone who can appreciate a good board game. The review from our colleague at GamesRadar+ said the rules can be confusing at first, but once you get the hang of it, it's simple and quick at an estimated time of 45 minutes per game. The integration with Lego makes this relatively pricey for a board game, but this discount should make it more enticing.

Pre-order Save 13% (AU$5) The Sims Board Game: was AU$39.95 now AU$34.95 at The Gamesmen I was a massive fan of The Sims ever since the first game came out 25 years ago, and I've sunk so many hours combined across The Sims 1 to 3 over the years. Hearing about this board game coming out next year in January (with seemingly little fanfare) made me a bit nostalgic for those Sims I made all those years ago. On the outset, it looks reminiscent of The Game of Life but with plumbobs as markers and Sims references. Technically this is a pre-order for us Aussies since the game is already out in other markets, but a discount of any sort is always welcome for any The Sims fan.

Save 20% (AU$7.40) Happy Festivus Board Game: was AU$36.98 now AU$29.58 at JB Hi-Fi It’s Festivus for the rest of us! This Seinfeld-inspired board game is inspired by one of my personal favourite holiday TV show episodes, with the unhinged Frank Costanza ranting and raving to my amusement. Players are represented by a Festivus Pole as they move around the board where they either perform feats of strength, express grievances or any of the other Festivus events. This discount should make for an inexpensive and well-appreciated gift for any Seinfeld fan.

Save 17% (AU$5) Mafia The Party Game Deluxe Edition: was AU$29.99 now AU$24.99 at Amazon Another popular one at house parties, Mafia rewards players for using deceit, bluffing and lying in creative ways with the aim of eliminating the other team from the game. This is best played with at least seven people, making it a great group activity for larger gatherings. The deluxe edition has 47 unique roles on 84 role cards, so the scenarios are different each time to provide endless possibilities. This already inexpensive party game is a great option as a stocking stuffer even at full price, so this small discount should prove to be an easy gift for anyone.