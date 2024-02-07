Tired of deleting games on Nintendo Switch? This SanDisk microSD card deal will add 256GB for less

Arguably the Nintendo Switch's biggest weakness is the relatively meager allowance of storage space out of the box. Thankfully, hardware brands like SanDisk are on hand to provide affordable solutions, greatly boosting storage capacity beyond the console's on-board limits.

This latest SanDisk deal drops its 256GB microSD card to just $25.99. That's a $27 saving off the usual $52.99 retail price. It's an excellent half-price discount that has been more common in recent months (we've even seen it drop as low as $22.99 over the Holiday sales period of last year), but it's always nice to see one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories receive such a strong price drop.

We consider SanDisk microSD cards to be an essential Nintendo Switch accessory. Out of the box, the console provides a mere 32GB of usable storage. That does double to 64GB on the Nintendo Switch OLED, but even though the best Nintendo Switch games are relatively small in size compared to AAA titles on competing platforms, that space still fills up fast.

With an extra 256GB to play with, you'll find that you won't have to delete games as often, especially if you have a substantial digital game collection. And of course, this also opens up more room for downloadable content and screenshots for your favorite titles.

Today's best SanDisk 256GB microSD card deal

SanDisk 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: was $52.99 now $25.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - If you're sick and tired of running out of storage space on Nintendo Switch, then this 256GB microSD card from SanDisk is an essential purchase. Especially so if your digital game collection is on the larger side. Price check: Newegg - $25.99

Live outside of the US? Fear not; we've rounded up the best rates in your region for the SanDisk 256GB microSD card in a handy list below.

