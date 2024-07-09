This deal makes the CRKD Nitro Deck a must-buy for Switch owners this Prime Day

Given its already affordable price, the CRKD Nitro Deck is a great shout for anyone looking to add extra functionality to their Nintendo Switch. And for a limited time in the run up to Prime Day, it’s even more of a bargain: you can currently pick it up for the bargain price of £42.49 at Amazon – that’s a whopping 29% off its £59.99 retail price.

While we have once seen the CRKD Nitro Deck drop down to a cheaper price of £39.99, this only seemed to cover the Black edition, not the White edition here. But if you do fancy a different hue, a range of colorways are also getting a hefty discount, with the Black, Pal Grey, Retro Blue and Retro Pink versions all getting a reduced price of £44.99. In my opinion, that’s still (pardon the pun) a CRKing deal for a dock that adds extra mappable buttons to your Switch and banishes the Joy Cons’ dreaded stick drift to boot.

Today's best CRKD Nitro Deck deal

CRKD Nitro Deck: was £59.99 now £42.49 at Amazon

For adding additional functionality to your Switch, the CRKD Nitro Deck can’t be beat – particularly with £17.50 off its list price. You’ll get Hall effect thumbsticks for precise control without stick drift, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons that give you extra control over your console. You really won’t find any other Switch accessory that offers this kind of value.

As you can see from our five-star CRKD Nitro Deck review, we’re big fans of the handheld dock, describing it as the ‘Swiss army knife’ of Nintendo Switch accessories. It really does offer a lot of flexibility for a very modest price.

If, like me, you predominantly play in handheld mode, the Nitro Deck is one of the best investments you can make for your Nintendo Switch. Those Hall effect thumbsticks mean you’ll no longer have to replace your Joy Cons every time they succumb to stick drift. And, as our review found, it enables your Switch to become ‘truly optimized for portable play’ with its comfortable grip and those versatile, programmable back buttons.

That’s why the CRKD Nitro Deck is our number one recommendation in our best Nintendo Switch accessories guide, whether you own a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED. You can also shop more bargains in our Prime Day deals guide.