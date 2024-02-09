This could be your last chance to save $50 on our favorite wired gaming headset

We consider the excellent Epos H3 gaming headset to be the best wired gaming headset on the market overall, but it’s likely not going to be around for long.

If you haven’t heard the news, Epos, a high-end audio brand from the legendary Sennheiser, is stepping out of the gaming space which means that there are currently some great deals on remaining stock.

For example, the Epos H3 wired gaming headset is currently available at Amazon for just $49.99 (was $99) in the US. That’s a substantial saving of $50 and matches the lowest-ever price for the product.

You can find an even better deal over in the UK, where the Epos H3 is available at Amazon for only £29.99 (was £89). This is considerably lower than the previous lowest-ever price of £66 and a massive saving of £60 that puts the premium headset down to incredibly affordable levels.

Compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile through the 3.5mm audio jack, you’re getting a seriously versatile headset for less. We awarded the headset 4.5/5 stars in our glowing Epos H3 review, where we praised its clean and crisp audio quality, comfortable earcups, and impressively sleek design.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Epos H3 wired gaming headset: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a very generous saving on a superb wired gaming headset that matches the model's lowest-ever price. With the brand moving away from gaming products, this might be one of your last chances to secure a great deal. UK price: was £89.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Don't worry if you're outside of the US and UK. Here are the very best Epos H3 deals, no matter where in the world you live.

Torn between a gaming headset or gaming earbuds? See our breakdown of the gaming headset vs gaming earbuds question or our guide to the best gaming earbuds to help make the choice that's best for you.