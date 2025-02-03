There are just 10,000 of this limited edition Nintendo Switch controller available, but it's still hit a lowest-ever price

Here's a discount that I never thought I would see. A limited edition variant of one of our favorite Nintendo Switch controllers has had its price slashed at Amazon and, with only 10,000 available worldwide, this could be your last chance to get it before it's gone.

I'm talking about the Rocket League Gold Edition of the CRKD Neo S, which is on sale now for just $38.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. That's a $21 discount, the first major price cut that it's ever received making it a new lowest-ever price by default.

For that cost you're getting a superb Nintendo Switch controller, with premium features like Hall effect thumbsticks, adjustable triggers, remappable back buttons, and a turbo mode. This limited edition version is a striking black and gold but also comes bundled with a cool charging stand for easy battery top-up and display.

Today's best Nintendo Switch controller deal

We're big proponents of the CRKD Neo S and, although it's not quite up there with the best Nintendo Switch controllers, it's a formidable option for those with the system. It scored four out of five stars in our review, with praise levelled towards its portable and compact size. We were also impressed by its decent battery life and the wide range of customization options in the CRKD companion app for mobile devices.

This limited edition variant is perfect for Rocket League lovers, as it comes in a cool black and gold design inspired by the game. While the controller can be charged via USB-C, you also get the official charging dock with this version - complete with some gold rocket league branding. This is ideal not only for charging, but also display.

While we recommend the CRKD Neo S most heavily for Nintendo Switch owners, it's also compatible with other platforms including PC, mobile, and even some smart TVs.

