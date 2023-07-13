The Secretlab sale has persuaded me to finally upgrade my gaming setup

Having one of the best gaming chairs is essential for anyone who spends a significant portion of their time tethered to their setup, be it a desk or a TV. Comfort is key when it comes to long gaming sessions, and a suitable gaming chair will allow you to enjoy your gaming experience without having to worry about discomfort.

That said, gaming chairs can be a pretty expensive addition to your setup, especially if you start to look into the more premium offerings. The Prime Day gaming chair deals can go a long way to taking the sting out, though. For players desperate to invest in a high-quality chair, you should expect to pay a pretty penny for your comfort and convenience. However, that’s not to say that the odd sale and deal don’t crop up, opening a window to some significant discounts for a limited time. But, these sales don’t last long, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to make the most of them.

Secretlab is currently offering a variety of mid-year discounts across their products, with discounts of up to £200 spanning their classic range, and discounts of around £30 on their more premium TITAN range. If you’ve been waiting for the best opportunity to invest in a premium gaming chair, it might be worth turning your attention away from the gaming chair deals available via Amazon Prime Day and taking a look at our roundup of unmissable Secretlab deals.

Secretlab TITAN Evo: was £469 now at £439 at Secretlab

Save £30 - Although it doesn't sound like a huge discount, any saving on the TITAN Evo is worth noting. As the most esteemed Secretlab product, it's well worth considering if you've got a slightly larger budget to play with.



Secretlab TITAN 2020: was £764 now £56 at Secretlab

Save £200 - we are seeing some serious savings on the classic Secretlab chair collection, meaning you're now able to find a premium product for significantly less than RTP. Discounts this size don't roll around often, so you should act fast.



NeueChair: was £574 now £534 at Secretlab

Save £40 - if you're after a more basic design without having to scrimp on any of the qualities of a Secretlab chair, the NeueChair might best suit your style. With a decent discount of £40, it's hardly a ground-breaking sale, but it's still worthwhile if you've been waiting for a discount.



Chairs aren’t the only things receiving a discount during the Secretlab mid-year sale either, and a select few of their premium Memory Foam Lumbar pillows are also receiving a discount to coincide with their chair sale. So, if you’re looking for an extra bit of comfort for your chair, a 15% discount is applicable to their League of Legends range.

Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Yuumi was £55 now £46 at Secretlab

Save 15% - adding a Lumbar Pillow to your setup at full price might not be on the cards, but with the amount of money you're saving through the Secretlab chair sale, you might want to consider one of these pillows for some additional comfort.



Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Teemo was £55 now £46 at Secretlab

Save 15% - Much like the Yuumi Lumbar Pillow, this Teemo version is another member of the League of Legends collection currently sporting a decent 15% off, so if you've been waiting for the best time to purchase, the Secretlab mid-year sale might be it.



