The Razer Wolverine V2 has a fantastic discount right now, plus savings on headset bundles

The Razer Wolverine V2 is an excellent choice if you’re searching for a wired Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S controller and is also compatible with the Xbox One and PC making it perfect if you use a range of different platforms.

It boasts some seriously premium features that put it ahead of the stock Xbox Wireless Controller including tactile mechanical buttons, trigger locks, and two remappable buttons. If you’re looking to upgrade, the controller is currently on sale at Amazon where it's available for $64.50 (was $99.99) which represents a saving of over $35. This is almost $25 shy of the lowest-ever price, but still a pretty solid deal.

If you want to add a headset into the equation, there are also savings on two bundles that include either the Razer Kaira Wireless Headset or the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless headset. While the Kara Wireless bundle costs $144.49 (was $199.98), the Kaira Pro bundle is $194.49 (was $249.98). Although it's a little more expensive, we particularly appreciate the clear, rich sound of the Pro variant in our review and its additional compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0 might make it worthwhile if you frequently game on PC or your mobile phone.

Today's best Razer Wolverine deals

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $64.50 at Amazon

Save $35 - Although $25 shy of the lowest-ever price, this is still a solid saving on a high-quality wired controller that features mechanical switches, remappable buttons, and trigger locks.

Razer Wolverine V2 + Razer Kaira Wireless headset bundle: was $199.98 now $144.49 at Amazon

Save $55 - This bundle might be worth considering iff you're also searching for an Xbox headset, as it offers a $55 saving and includes the Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset which features a microphone for chatting with friends.

Razer Wolverine V2 + Razer Kaira Wireless Pro headset bundle: was $249.98 now $194.49 at Amazon

Save $55 - The same saving can also be found on this bundle which includes the Pro variant of the Razer Kaira Wireless headset. The pro supports Bluetooth 5.0 which means that it can be used with PC and mobile phones over Bluetooth. This might make it a worthwhile purchase if you use those platforms a lot.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US because we've assembled some of the very Razer deals in your region below:

