Store all the Xbox Game Pass titles you could ever need with this 8TB external HDD at its lowest-ever price

If you love downloading loads of titles from Xbox Game Pass, then investing in a spacious external hard disk drive (HDD) can be the perfect way to dramatically increase your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage capacity without breaking the bank.

Available for just $161.52 at Amazon (was $219.99), the Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox offers 8TB of plug-and-play storage in an attractive Xbox-inspired shell complete with LED lighting. With a saving of just over $58, this is the lowest-ever price that we have ever seen on this configuration that smashes the previous record of $174.99 back in April last year.

Today's best external HDD deal for Xbox

Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox 8TB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSeagate-Game-Drive-External-Desktop%2Fdp%2FB08Y1Q7G1Z%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $219.99 now $161.52 at Amazon

With a massive saving of just over $58, this 8TB external HDD offers almost all the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage you could ever need at its lowest-ever price. While we think this is perfect for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, just be aware that the most recent titles will need to be quickly copied to the console's internal drive in order to play.

A cheaper alternative to an official Xbox Storage Expansion Card, external HDDs offer fantastic value - but there’s a catch. While you can play any backwards compatible titles freely, any current-generation games must be copied over to the internal storage in order to be played.

While this might be a deal-breaker for some, transferring a game is a speedy process and could be the perfect solution if you want to dip into Xbox Game Pass titles while avoiding time-consuming downloads or completely filling up your internal drive.

Few Xbox storage solutions offer quite as much value as this mammoth external HDD. With 2TB of storage space, this HDD could hold more than 75 separate installations of Forza Horizon 5 at the same time. While you will need to copy some of the latest games to your internal storage in order to play them, this is still a great way to keep an expansive library saved locally. For more on using on external HDD with Xbox, read our detailed comparison of the Xbox expansion card vs external hard drive to see which option would be best for you.

