Newly revealed Lego Horizon Adventures set gives you a miniature Aloy and Varl

Lego has revealed a new Horizon set

It's based on the recently-released video game Lego Horizon Adventures

It will launch on March 1, 2025

Toy manufacturer Lego has revealed an upcoming set based on the recently released Lego Horizon Adventures. It is the first Lego set based on the game.

Lego Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth will be available to buy from March 1 2025 and contains 768 pieces. It will cost $44.99 / £39.99 and includes two minifigures, one of protagonist Aloy and the other of her companion Varl.

The duo, armed with a bow and makeshift spear, are fighting off two large robotic creatures - the crab-like Shell-Walker and the Sawtooth. The Sawtooth is the largest construction in the set and measures over 7 inches / 18cm centimeters high.

The set seems like a great way to get your hands on the delightful Aloy mini-figure, which was previously only available as part of the considerably more expensive $89.99 / £79.99 Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck set.

“Lego Horizon Adventures has brought Aloy and the acclaimed Horizon universe to a new audience and we’ve been very pleased with the title’s launch,” said Guerrilla Games art director Roy Postma regarding the reveal of the toy. “This new set adds to that momentum by enabling players to build on the excitement of the adventures they experience in the game in true Lego fashion.”

"We’re delighted to bring one of gaming’s most beloved franchises to life in both physical and digital Lego brick form,” added Lego branded games product lead Kate Bryant. "We hope this latest set continues to fulfil our commitment to seamless play and empowers our fans to expand on their favourite games in their own, unique way."

Lego Horizon Adventures launched early this month on November 14 and is currently available for PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In our Lego Horizon Adventures review, writer Sarah Thwaites praised the game’s visually stunning Lego world. The humor was also a high point, though the dull mechanics mean that the title ultimately “fails to reach its full potential.”