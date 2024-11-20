Hurry, PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock has appeared ahead of release day and you can pre-order it right now!

Update: Well, that was quick - and very much a movie we've seen before. The stock at Currys has now gone. After several attempts I can't even get into the page, either being redirected, the page failing, or, weirdly, being blocked from the site. You can see how we reported on the stock drop originally below.

Attention everyone, do not miss this 30th Anniversary restock! The brilliant-looking PS5 30th Anniversary Dualsense controller is available for pre-order right now, just one day ahead of its release - and stock seems to be holding!

At time of writing, the controller is up for pre-order for £69.99 at Currys, with the electrical giant having steady stock (so far) ahead of the controller's launch tomorrow (November 21).

I've just had luck getting one for a friend, so the restock is strong in this one, and you'll even get release day delivery for free too! Have at it, and go go go, if you are still after the limited edition controller.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock drop live now

£69.99 at Currys You can currently bag the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller at Currys right now. I've been checking and refreshing the page regularly as I've written this up and stock seems to be holding! We think stock has been up for a couple of hours at this point too, so we're not sure how long it will last. US stock check at: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct

This is incredibly welcome news ahead of the day that folks receive their PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders if they have been lucky so far.

Given we've only seen flashes of PS5 30th Anniversary Dualsense controller pre-order and PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition pre-order stock appear in the weeks since everywhere seemingly ran dry after pre-orders were very busy, we're hoping this might also hint at more coming during the launch day of the Collection itself - something I'm tracking live in our PS5 30th Anniversary Collection release day buildup coverage.

As a brief reminder, this 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller has a fantastic PS1-style retro gray colorway and also has those color-coded face buttons, plus a smashing PlayStation logo button.

If you're outside of the UK or just want to know the latest and lowest prices in your region for any DualSense colorway then check out our price-finding tech below.