Got a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch? Jump on this Black Friday Anker Prime power bank deal
Power for hours with a big battery
I love power, and having a big battery means I have all the power I need to play all day. As a phone reviewer with a heap of mobile fun, that means a lot of power, and the Anker Prime power bank delivers power for days. Today's Black Friday deals include the first price drop we’ve seen on the Anker Prime 20K Power Bank since it launched a few months ago, dropping the price by $40 to only $89.99. That’s a stellar offer for a battery that can charge everything from your gaming gear to your smartphone at top speed.
Frankly, the Anker Prime Power Bank is serious power overkill, and that’s why I said it was the best power bank for power users in our round-up of the best power banks. I tested the larger Anker Prime 25K power bank, which unfortunately doesn’t have a discount attached at the moment, but the smaller 20K battery is just as capable and even more portable. It’s even fun to use if you like checking how much power your devices are drawing.
A big Anker Prime 20K battery can charge a Steam Deck to 100% and then to half power again. That could be an extra three hours of gaming before you need to find a wall outlet. A Nintendo Switch can get closer to three full recharges from this battery, so you can play almost 1% of Tears of the Kingdom before you need to power up.
If you’re reading this, you have devices that you need to charge, so go get this battery. It’s fantastic, and you won’t believe a battery can be this powerful and cool. Or don’t, and enjoy sitting by the wall.
Black Friday deals on Anker Prime Power Banks:
Anker Prime 20K Power Bank: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Save $40: The Anker Prime Power Bank hasn't been on sale at Amazon before, so if you want enough portable power to charge your smartphone or Steam Deck multiple times, this is the best power bank you can buy. It has tons of features, more than a battery needs, but it can also charge quickly, even multiple devices. There is also a bundle offer if you want a convenient charging dock to recharge the power bank.
Anker Prime 12K Power Bank: was $89.99 now $62.99 at Amazon
Save $27: This smaller version of the Anker Prime Power Bank still packs plenty of power, enough to recharge a Steam Deck once, at least. This is a new low price for this more portable power bank, the only Anker Prime Power Bank that weighs less than one pound. It still charges fast enough to handle a full-size Macbook Pro plus multiple smartphones at once.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
