Don't miss out on the GameSir X2S Type-C mobile controller at a new lowest-ever price with this coupon

The GameSir X2S Type-C mobile controller is a brilliant choice if you’re searching for a capable mobile gaming accessory on a budget - and now you can pick one up with a tidy discount.

You can pick one up for just $39.09 (was $45.99) at Amazon in the US right now thanks to a 15% off coupon. This shaves off $6.90 and takes the GameSir X2S Type-C mobile controller down to its lowest-ever price at the online retail giant according to our data. Just remember that you need to select the coupon on the store page before adding the item to your cart in order to get that saving.

There’s a similarly good deal across the pond, where it is on sale for just £41.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon in the UK without the need for any coupon at all. We've seen this £8 price cut a few times already this year and, while it isn’t quite a new lowest-ever rate, it’s still a very solid deal that nets you a great mobile controller for less.

Today's best mobile controller deal

GameSir X2S Type-C mobile controller: was $45.99 now $39.09 at Amazon

Ideal for the likes of Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the controller is very compelling thanks to the discounts - and in the run-up to Amazon Prime Day.

I awarded this controller four out of five stars in my GameSir X2s Type-C mobile controller review where the product earned our great value award. In addition to praising its comfortable form factor and attractive appearance, which was actually inspired by the design of the Nintendo 2DS, I was a big fan of its high-quality buttons, thumbsticks, and triggers. The moveable Type-C connector is also a brilliant addition and really helps this budget mobile controller beat the Backbone One when it comes to the action of attaching or detaching your phone.

That said, this is still definitely a more budget-oriented product so you lose out on a dedicated headphone jack. The plastic used throughout its build also feels quite cheap, though I didn't experience any issues caused by this during my testing. As a Type-C controller, it is compatible with Android and iPhone 15 phones. Like any other mobile accessory, always be sure to double-check that it will work with your specific device before making the purchase.

If you're outside the US or UK, you can browse some discounts on the GameSir X2s Type-C mobile controller in your region below.