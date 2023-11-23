Can't find PlayStation Portal stock this Black Friday? Pick up a Backbone One instead for a historical low price
The latest Backbone One is cheaper than ever
If you’ve been trying to pick up the new PlayStation Portal handheld this Black Friday, then there’s a pretty good chance you're having a tough time. Thanks to its very recent release date, there are no discounts to be found anywhere and stock is extremely difficult to locate even at the $199.99 / £199.99 RRP. We’ve set up a handy PlayStation Portal restock tracker to try and give you the best possible chance at getting your hands on the device but there are a few viable alternatives if you don’t want to enter the rat race.
One such option is the Backbone One mobile controller which, like the PlayStation Portal, can be used to play PlayStation games streamed from your console via the official PS Remote Play app. Unlike the PlayStation Portal, however, the Backbone One is also compatible with a wide range of popular mobile games including Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile. This makes it a much more versatile pick and well worth considering even if you aren’t a PlayStation gamer. For more information about the differences between the two devices, be sure to check out our detailed comparison of the PlayStation Portal vs Backbone One.
As a Backbone One owner myself, I’m a huge fan of just how much of a difference it makes when it comes to mobile play. The more console-like feel is not to be underestimated and, thanks to these fantastic Black Friday gaming deals, can be yours for much less than I paid back in the day. You will also be getting the more recent revision of the Backbone One, the Gen 2, which offers some small enhancements like an improved D-pad.
Today's best Backbone One deals
Backbone One (2nd Gen, USB-C): was
$99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This 2nd Gen Black version of the Backbone One mobile controller is compatible with the most recent iPhone series and Android phones via USB-C. It works fantastically with plenty of mobile games in addition to game streaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming and is currently at its lowest ever price.
UK price: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Backbone One - PlayStation Edition (2nd Gen, USB-C): was
$99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This officially licensed Backbone One PlayStation Edition is perfect if you want to use the PS Remote Play App or just prefer the aesthetic of a DualSense controller. It is compatible with the most recent iPhone series and Android phones via USB-C. Like the regular edition, this is the lowest price we have ever seen on this version of the controller.
UK price: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Backbone One (Lightning): was
$99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Unfortunately, if you use an older iOS device with a Lightning port instead of USB-C, you're going to have to settle to the older version of the Backbone One which lacks the improved D-pad. Even so, it's still an excellent controller and is compatible with the same software.
UK price: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Backbone One - PlayStation Edition (Lightning): was
$99.99 now $69.89 at Amazon
Save $30 - This is the officially licensed PlayStation option if you use an older iOS device. Again, it lacks the improved D-pad but is still a very capable controller that excels at when paired with PS Remote Play app, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or native titles like Diablo Immortal.
UK price: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
One important thing to note if you want to use the Backbone One for PS Remote Play streaming is that only the white PlayStation Edition is compatible with the app on Android devices. iOS users don't have to worry, however, as both editions are compatible on that platform.
No matter where you are, we've sourced the very best Backbone One deals in your region below:
