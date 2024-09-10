Beat the DualSense price rise with discounts on a wide range of models

Sony has just hiked the price of its DualSense Wireless Controller up by $5 / £5, taking its standard retail price from $69.99 / £59.99 to $74.99 / £64.99. It's certainly not ideal if you're a budget-conscious gamer but, luckily, many retailers are currently offering models for well below that new asking price.

The real star of the show right now is the seriously shiny Sterling Silver DualSense, which looks great and is on sale for just $62.50 (was $74.99) at Walmart. You can pick up the eye-catching Cosmic Red DualSense for only $62.50 (was $74.99) at Walmart too. These $12.49 discounts make the Sterling Silver and Cosmic Red models even cheaper than the standard white and are among some of the lowest prices we have ever seen for these colorways.

If you're just after the standard white model, you can pick it up for just $64.99 right now at Walmart. Although not labelled as a conventional discount per se, it's still $10 below the new asking price and beating the cost at other retailers.

You can see even more details about this offers, plus the prices for other top DualSense variants below.

Save on DualSense models

DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black): $66 at Walmart

The Midnight Black DualSense is the best option if you want a sleek black PS5 setup. Walmart currently has this model for $8.99 less than Amazon and Best Buy, making for one solid saving. Price check: Amazon - $74.99 | Best Buy - $74.99 UK price: was £63.32 now £59.99 at Amazon

The DualSense Wireless Controller is currently right at the top of our guide to the best PS5 controllers, thanks largely to its comfortable ergonomic design and wide range of premium features. Many of these features, like the haptic feedback vibration and adaptive triggers, are a brilliant addition to many of the best PS5 games that really help increase your overall immersion.

If you're outside of the US and UK or just want to compare the prices of a range of DualSense models, you can find any available deals in your region below.