Amazon Prime members can grab the Luna Wireless Controller at a lowest-ever price and get a free month of Luna+

If you’re an Amazon Prime member who is interested in trying out some cloud gaming or someone who wants to make the most of your existing access to the Amazon Luna service, then this is the early Amazon Prime Day deal for you.

Right now you can pick up the Luna Wireless Controller and one month of Luna+ for just $69.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon. That’s a $30 saving and matches the controller’s lowest-ever price. With this bundle, you’re getting everything that you need to dive into more than 100 games from the Luna+ library right out of the box, in addition to the selection of titles that are already included with Amazon Prime.

This offer is only available to new subscribers, but there’s still a great deal on offer for existing members. You can find the Luna Wireless Controller on its own for just $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Again, a tidy $30 discount and it matches the controller’s lowest-ever price.

Today's best Luna Wireless Controller deal

Luna Wireless Controller + free 1 month Luna+: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This brilliant bundle packs a Luna Wireless Controller and a free month of Luna+, letting you dive into a huge selection of games right out of the box. With a $30 discount, this is the perfect chance to get into cloud gaming for less. This offer is only available for new Luna+ subscribers and requires an existing Amazon Prime subscription.

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime subscribers can also pick up just the Luna Wireless Controller on its own, which is discounted by $30. This matches the controller's lowest-ever price and is a great saving if you're an existing Amazon Luna user looking to grab the official accessory.

I'm a big proponent of the Amazon Luna service, which I awarded four out of five stars in our Amazon Luna review. It is absolutely unbeatable value if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, as it features a good selection of games that you can play right away at no additional cost. This includes a rotating library of free games for Prime members, plus access to any compatible Ubisoft games that you may already own on PC. The Luna+ service is a great add-on, giving you access to a decent library of games for an additional $9.99 per month.

In our Luna Wireless Controller review, I awarded the peripheral three and a half stars and praised its high-quality materials and great buttons. While the service will work with many of the best PC controllers, this model's biggest selling point is its integrated Wi-Fi functionality that connects directly to Amazon’s servers, cutting down input latency and making it easily the best option for dedicated Amazon Luna players. Just bear in mind that it absolutely devours AA batteries, so definitely consider picking up a rechargeable set if you intend to use it lots.

If you're out of the US, you can browse for a good Luna Wireless Controller deal in your region below.