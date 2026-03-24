I'm still thinking about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The beautiful and heartwrenching RPG was easily my game of the year for 2025 — and it felt like a bit of a steal at the budget launch price. Now, clearly capitalising on the game's breakout success, a stunning special edition is set to launch in June, and it looks like I'm buying a copy to add to my collection.

Available exclusively at Amazon, the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mirror Edition includes a copy of the game on disc, a tuckbox with new cover art featuring Renoir, a SteelBook case with Verso and Alicia, and three of the ten possible character artcards.

It doesn't add any new content or features to the game. It's simply a shiny and stylish collector's edition that would look outstanding on any shelf or display. And I'm already carving out a place for it in mine at home.

Buy the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Mirror Edition at Amazon

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Mirror Edition: £59.99 at Amazon The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Mirror Edition is now available for pre-order on Amazon, with a release set for June 5. This limited edition version of one of the best games from last year doesn't add any new content or features, but offers several lovely-looking collector's items. There's a tuckbox and a SteelBook case featuring new artwork of Renior, Verso and Maelle, as well as three of a possible ten character artcards.

I'll admit, as much as I'm ready to drop a preorder on this, I'm a little disappointed that you only get three of the ten possible artcards in the Mirror Edition. It's a bit cheeky to create a sense of false scarcity for these items, requiring you to buy extra copies or find others to get the remaining artcards from if you want the full set.

(Image credit: Kepler)

It also feels like it's missing one more item to make it a proper special edition. Given how amazing the game's soundtrack is, I would've thought something related to that would have been included, even if it was just a small EP of the best or most popular tracks. Perhaps the vinyl set will have to be another separate purchase.

Still, any further additions might start pushing the price up into the region of £80 - £120 that we usually see for special and collector's editions. And this Mirror Edition is sticking at the £60 mark, which is around the same price as the standard edition of most games nowadays. So, I think it's still decent value overall.