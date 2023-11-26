Don't miss this Cyber Monday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that gets you a 3-month subscription for $20 less

Heads up Xbox gamers; CDKeys is running a fantastic Cyber Monday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that slashes the price of three months of subscription time.

Right now, those of you in the US can head to CDKeys and purchase three months' worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time for just $29.99 (was $49.99). This is a superb discount for Xbox's subscription service that gets you access to not only the entire Xbox Game Pass library, but also opens up the PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming libraries. This is one of the strongest Cyber Monday gaming deals going ahead of the event's official start tomorrow, and well worth checking out while stocks last.

UK buyers aren't being left out, either. The listing over at CDKeys is redeemable universally. If you're across the pond, expect to pay £23.79 for the same three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time, which again, is honestly an absolute steal.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $49.99 now $29.99 at CDKeys

Save $20 - This is an absolute must-buy Cyber Monday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal at CDKeys. Netting you access to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming (as well as EA Play games) for less, it's well worth topping up now to save you a bunch of cash down the line. UK price: £23.79 at CDKeys

If you live outside of the US and the UK, fear not. In the list below, we've rounded up the best prices and deals for Cyber Monday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals wherever you're based.

