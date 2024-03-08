Cowboy Bebop and Overwatch 2 crossover announced with an absurdly cool trailer

Yesterday (March 7), Blizzard Entertainment dropped a trailer for the upcoming collaboration between competitive first-person shooter Overwatch 2 and beloved anime Cowboy Bebop.

As you might expect, the trailer itself is a stylish homage to the anime's original opening. As Tank! by Seatbelts begins its iconic jazz riffs, we see a range of Overwatch 2 characters re-imagined in the Cowboy Bebop style, featuring in a shot-by-shot recreation of the anime's original opening.

Cassidy takes center stage, dressed in a space cowboy garb reminiscent of the outfit worn by Spike Spiegel, Cowboy Bebop's irreverent protagonist. We also see Ashe dressed as the charming yet deadly Faye Valentine, Mauga as the stoic Jet Black, and Sombra as the eccentric Ed.

The trailer was made in collaboration with Sunrise, the animation studio behind the original anime opening. You can see it for yourself, below.

The crossover is due to arrive on March 12, which means that there isn't long to wait before we'll be able to experience the event for ourselves.

Players can expect themed skins, emotes, and intros. There will be unlockable Legendary Skins for Cassidy, Ashe, Mauga, Sombra, and Wreckingball. What's more, the Wreckingball skin will be available to everyone as a free unlock, with more details to come on March 11 (via Crunchyroll).

Overwatch 2 is currently in its ninth season of play, a season which brought significant changes to the game since its launch back in February. Amongst these were changes to competitive play which included a soft reset of player ranks as well as the addition of a brand new rank above Grand Master: Champion.

As a fan of Cowboy Bebop's space-Western aesthetic, I can't help but feel like I might end up reinstalling Overwatch 2 for myself, at least to see what all the fuss is about.

