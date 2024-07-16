Xbox Game Pass is expanding its library this week with a bunch of new titles, including the newly released Flock

Microsoft has revealed the next batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this week.

Among the collection of games joining the subscription service are Flock and Magical Delicacy, both of which launched today (July 16) and are now available as day one titles.

From publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Hollow Ponds, Flock is a multiplayer co-op game about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends.

Magical Delicacy is another indie game, this times from Whitethorn Digital, and pixel art platformer, with a witchy twist. Players must cook magical foods from a vast collection of ingredients in their own shop, and as they explore an unfamiliar town, they'll also be tasked with delivering their creations to the townsfolk.

Game Pass members can also look forward to three more games arriving later this week, starting with Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on July 18, an action-RPG about killing gods.

Dungeons of Hinterberg, also releasing on July 18, is another colorful action-RPG, blended with social simulation elements, and finally, there's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an action-strategy game developed and published by Capcom set to release on July 19.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, will all be available day one on Game Pass. You can take a look at the full list of games arriving this week below.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Now available

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Now available

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

As with every new drop, there are also a number of games leaving the service by the end of the month. Members can pick these up for up to 20% off before they go.

Xbox Game Pass titles leaving July 31:

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Venba (Cloud, Console, and PC)