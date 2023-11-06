This slick Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is launching ahead of Black Friday

Heads up; there's yet another Nintendo Switch OLED bundle arriving ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming deals.

Announced via the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, this package bundles in a Nintendo Switch OLED console with a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months' worth of Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The bundle launches on November 19 and will go for $350 at participating retailers. Tallying up the retail value of the whole bundle, that equates to a saving of about $68.

The bundle - currently exclusive to US markets - is admittedly a bit underwhelming in terms of the hardware's aesthetics. You're getting a stark black Nintendo Switch OLED dock (significantly less cool than the Smash-themed dock that launched with the game in 2018) and a pair of gray Joy-Con controllers emblazoned with the Smash series' iconic cross logo.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle arrives 11/19! It includes the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, a digital version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. https://t.co/1gbtgnPgBo pic.twitter.com/wGjkQLQCWbNovember 6, 2023 See more

While this is undoubtedly the headlining offer of this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals, Nintendo also announced a Joy-Con controller bundle that packs in a copy of Super Mario Party, arriving a bit sooner on November 10. That's right; the less-good Mario Party game on Nintendo Switch. The controllers sport a nice red and blue finish, though, perfect for if you want to make your Switch look like Mario's overalls.

As detailed on Nintendo's retail offers page, there'll also be Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for a range of software. Buyers can expect $30 off some of the best Nintendo Switch games including Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Some games will see slighter $20 discounts as well, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Odyssey. All in all, if you're in the market for Nintendo's current-gen console or some of its finest games, waiting until November 19 for its sales to kick in certainly isn't a bad idea.

