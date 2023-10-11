This Prime Day deal lets you score the INZONE H7, one of Sony’s best PS5 headsets, for its lowest-ever price

The final day of Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing and, with plenty of fantastic limited time gaming deals just waiting to be snapped up, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your gaming setup.

This latest offer on the Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset is one of the best hardware deals we’ve seen yet, offering PlayStation 5 owners the chance to grab one of the console’s most desirable headsets for only $128 - a whopping 44% discount on the $229.99 RRP and a new record low price.

A comparable deal is also available in the UK, where it is priced at just £118.50 thanks to a 40% discount.

If you don’t yet own a headset for your PS5 this is an absolute no-brainer but, even if you do, there are still plenty of compelling reasons to upgrade. This is a sleek wireless design that boasts a great microphone and 360 Spatial Sound, a feature that creates a more immersive experience in compatible games by mapping individual noises to a spherical sound field.

The battery life is no slouch either, offering 40 hours of continuous playback and a quick charge feature, which gives you the ability to charge the headset with an hour’s juice in just 10 minutes - handy for if you find yourself jumping in to an impromptu gaming session.

In addition to being built specifically for PS5, the headset is also Discord Certified so you really don’t need to worry about any potential compatibility issues here.

