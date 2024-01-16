The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology has been delayed again

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology and The Lost Legends of Redwall: Feasts and Friends have been delayed once again to February 20, 2024.

In a new press statement shared today (January 16), publisher Forthright Entertainment and developer Soma Games announced that both games will now launch in late February, calling it a "tactical move", consequently pushing the game back roughly a month from its intended January 30 launch (via Eurogamer).

"This is a tactical move for a new release window for an important game the team have been passionately working hard on for consoles and PC," the press release reads.

"We thank the fans, media, and creators for their support, and we will see you on the 20th of February."

Neither the publisher nor the game studio revealed the reason behind the delay, but it's possible that the team needed extra time to polish before both games ship on PC and console; as is the norm in the games industry.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology, which is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, is a narrative puzzle-adventure game based on Brian Jacques' Redwall book series and was originally scheduled to arrive on December 1.

The game received a last-minute delay in November, with Soma Games releasing a brand-new trailer showcasing new footage alongside an updated launch date of January 30, 2024.

The game is set in a story-rich world of Mossflower and features a linear action-adventure game told in three, episodic playable acts.

On the other hand, The Lost Legends of Redwall: Feasts & Friends, which is already available on mobile, will be coming to PC via Steam on the same date as The Scout Anthology.

Feasts & Friends is a cooking simulation game that puts the player in the shoes of Scout Chef Rootsworth on his journey to become the finest cook in Mossflower Wood.

