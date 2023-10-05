This loveable fantasy game will soon be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S
A fairytale ending
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology is based on the fantastic children's fantasy books by Brian Jacques, and soon, you'll be able to experience its video game counterparts altogether.
The single-player adventure game is a series of six episodic games which tell a new story within the Redwall universe as they are set before the first book takes place. Throughout each of the six games, you follow various anthropomorphic animals such as two mice, Liam and Sophia, an otter named Gillig, as well as a mole and a squirrel.
You can use each animal's natural traits to your advantage. For example, players can use a scent mechanic to help them explore the world and find crucial clues. This could be helpful when fighting off sea-faring rats or when you're forced to navigate complex catacombs at Kotir Castle.
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology splits these episodic games up into three acts which were previously sold separately. Now the anthology is an upgraded version of all three acts bundled together. Players will be happy to note that there have been some considerable enhancements to lighting and in-game visuals.
The newest trailer for this upcoming anthology series showcases the updated graphics, incredible 25 different maps, new friends to meet, and thrilling in-game fights in hopes of being "a Redwall experience for this generation". If you're a fan of the fantasy storybooks, then this will surely fill you with all sorts of delight.
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology is set to release on December 1, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. While it was originally available on Xbox One, the separate episodic games have been removed from the store, meaning it's now only possible to buy this anthology set together.
If you're a fan of fantastic stories, be sure to check out our best story games and these incredible single-player games, which will make your solo journey worthwhile.
