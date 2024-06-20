Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been rated for PS4 and Xbox One, suggesting a release date announcement is coming soon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could be making its way to last-gen consoles sooner rather than later.

As reported by VGC, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has officially been rated in Brazil for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, suggesting that an official release date announcement could come from Respawn Entertainment soon.

We learned from EA last year that the Star Wars action-adventure game would eventually make its way to PS4 and Xbox One thanks to "community demand".

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is pure blockbuster entertainment, rooted in a timeless, culture-defining IP," CEO Andrew Wilson during the publisher's Q1 2024 earnings call at the time.

"Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been rated in Brazil for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One recently pic.twitter.com/2uAyrKMk4bJune 18, 2024

"Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One. Over the coming year, we will harness the community’s passion and capitalize on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in April 2023.

Before leaving Respawn and starting his own AAA studio, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor's director Stig Asmussen hinted at plans for a third game that would complete the trilogy.

A few months later, we learned that Respawn was looking to hire for a brand-new game, with job listings suggesting it was for the third Star Wars Jedi game.

Elsewhere, fans can look forward to Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment's Star Wars Outlaws, which is set to launch on August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.