Respawn is hiring for the next Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game

It looks like there's almost certainly going to be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as developer Respawn Entertainment has posted several revealing job listings online.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developer is currently looking to bolster its staff with a senior VFX artist, a senior technical sound designer and was recently looking to hire a principal game writer, too. Respawn hasn't included any juicy details about the third title in its job descriptions, but the roles are clearly defined for the Star Wars Jedi series.

One notable fact mentioned in the job descriptions, however, is that the team plans to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 for the next Jedi entry. So when it does launch expect a notable bump in visual fidelity and - hopefully - performance. Though we doubt the issue of a ludicrous file size will be solved for the third outing.

While the semi-confirmation of a Jedi threequel will be exciting to many fans, the writing was always on the wall. Respawn's Stig Asmussen confirmed as much in an interview with IGN.

"I always wanted to see this as a trilogy," said Asmussen, adding: "We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

Comparisons have been drawn between the Jedi series and Star Wars' original trilogy. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order raises protagonist Cal in a hopeful call-to-action, before thrusting him into the darker story beats of Survivor, mirroring A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back respectively.

Respawn isn't the only developer in town with upcoming games in the works for the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars Outlaws will be an open-world adventure from Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, developers of Tom Clancy's The Division series, which takes place between Episodes 5 and 6 of the original trilogy.