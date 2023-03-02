Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director wants a full-on trilogy

Audio player loading…

Stig Asmussen, director of upcoming third-person action romp Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has hinted at plans for a third game.

In a recent interview, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director said that he’s “always wanted to see [the series] as a trilogy.” Clarifying his team’s approach to Survivor’s plot, he continued: “We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well” (via IGN).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to release April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and marks the next chapter in the story of Cal Kestis. Between lightsaber duels and dishing out force-enabled beatings, Cal will have to come to terms with the broken legacy of the Jedi Order as he navigates the Empire’s oppressive galactic regime.

Asmussen has a history of optimism when it comes to the series. Even before the release of the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, developer Respawn Entertainment was discussing the possibility of a sequel. “We were already talking about a second game… frankly, we were talking beyond. And these are conversations that, when we’re breaking this story with Lucasfilm, it’s like: ‘well, where are we going with the second game?’.”

Though no concrete details have emerged as to what the series’ third act might look like, it is promising to know that Respawn has been looking ahead with the Star Wars: Jedi series ever since the early days. It suggests that we may well be in for a coherent three-part story – in stark contrast to some Star Wars trilogies I might name.

I have a good feeling about this

(Image credit: EA)

Judging from trailers and gameplay footage, Jedi: Survivor already looks the part of a trilogy’s dark second act. Everything from Cal’s more grizzled appearance to the more sinister tone has caused me to draw parallels between the game and The Empire Strikes Back, the gritty middle of the original trilogy of Star Wars movies.

The Star Wars: Jedi series is certainly among the more interesting and thoughtful Star Wars projects out there at time of writing. Much to my delight, it’s set between Emperor Palpatine’s rise to power and the events of the original movie trilogy, much like fan-favorite series Andor.

I thoroughly enjoyed Fallen Order’s unflinching look at this dark era in Star Wars history. Cal regularly had to contend with the authoritarian jackboot of the Empire, fending off Stormtroopers and dealing with Darth Vader’s Inquisitors – tortured practitioners of dark force powers hell-bent on slaughtering every last Jedi.

Now that Cal has come into his own as a character, I’m very excited to see what Respawn does in this new narrative space. Hopefully, Asmussen will be able to realize his vision for a trilogy and treat us all to more gritty Star Wars goodness.