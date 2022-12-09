Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer shows one hell of a beating

Audio player loading…

Time to look up and head to the stars; we're finally getting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the release date of March 17, 2023, it's safe to say we don't have to wait light years.

It's been over three years since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Just when I thought I'd had my Star Wars fill from all the shows, Disney seems to be popping out; Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has got me hooked again.

The Game Awards 2022 showcased the action-packed trailer, and boy, is there a lot to unpack. The order is gone, and betrayal is rife, so what can you expect from this new instalment?

While it picks up from where Fallen Order leaves off, the showcased trailer leaves a lot to be seen. From deserts to starships to forests, it shows off all the fantastic settings we can expect.

One thing's for sure; the fighting seems to have stayed the same. The enjoyable combination of soulsborne and RPG style is still at the heart of this game. This is great to see, as that's what attracted so many people to Fallen Order.

The fights shown in the trailer seem to be dynamic and engaging; it's this kind of action we love to see as that's what makes you settle into the role of a Jedi.

Whatever may be the case, I'm finally ready to wreak havoc again, even if almost every other opponent in the teaser shown seems to be twice my size.