Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen is leaving EA and Respawn

Stig Asmussen, the director of the Star Wars Jedi series is departing EA and Respawn.

He first joined Respawn in 2014 with his first project for the developer being the now-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order followed by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this year. Announced in a press release by Bloomberg, it is now confirmed: "Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck".

With the most recent game in the series only launching a handful of months ago, higher-ups at Respawn will be stepping in to work on the game's post-launch content: "Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor".

Earlier this year, Asmussen hinted at plans for a third game to make a Jedi trilogy stating in an interview with IGN that: "We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well". While a third game is likely given the success of the prior two, it will be happening with his involvement.

Asmussen gained prominence in the mid-2000s as the lead environmental artist, and then the art director for the original God of War trilogy, and he directed God of War 3 in 2010. He also provided art support for the prequel title God of War: Ascension in 2013 before departing on a near-decade run at EA's Respawn. His future intentions at this time remain unknown.

