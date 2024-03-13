Star Wars Jedi director announces Giant Skull - a new AAA studio focused on narrative-driven single-player games

Stig Asmussen, best known for directing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has announced his brand-new studio, Giant Skull.

Giant Skull is a AAA studio that will focus on creating narrative-driven single-player action-adventure games "set in captivating worlds", according to the press release. The team is already busy on its first major title that is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. However, aside from the knowledge that it's a single-player experience, there are no further details.

Asmussen left EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2023 "to pursue other adventures" and now we know the developer - who, along with credits on the Jedi Survivor series, was a key figure in the original God of War trilogy, and directed God of War 3 in 2010 - had moved on to found Giant Skull.

"The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity," said Asmussen, who is taking the position of CEO at Giant Skull. "We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come."

The studio has also welcomed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor technical director Jon Carr and former director of operations at Rocksteady Studios Anthony Scott as executives, and are also joined by developers with history on God of War, Fortnite, Valorant, and League of Legends.

"We want players to join us on every step of this amazing journey, as we pave the way for our upcoming game," said Scott. "We're creating something special and have been fortunate enough to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third-person action-adventures."

Giant Skull has also revealed its official website featuring a mysterious compilation of clips, alongside the words "We have arrived. You have questions. Let us begin". There are no tabs to access for further information, but there is a command interface that users can try to crack that feature over 120 commands to discover.

