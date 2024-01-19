Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to release in late May, but there won't be any physical copies

We've finally been given some more information concerning Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 after last night's Xbox Direct.

Ninja Theory studio, the developers behind Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, announced during last night's (January 18) Xbox Direct that the upcoming action-adventure game is “in the final months of development," according to Microsoft and Bethesda developer direct studio head Dom Matthews.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released on May 21, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. While this may seem like quite a long wait, it's been almost five years since this sequel was announced at The Game Awards in 2019. "Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be a game crafted from the heart," Matthews said.

“Hellblade was very special for us, and we didn’t want to do a straight sequel; we wanted to do something extra special, and so we’re making our lives as difficult as possible in that pursuit,” Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades explained in a behind the scenes video.

It has also been confirmed that, for now, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will only have a digital release that will be priced at $49.99; other price ranges are yet to be confirmed, according to an Xbox Wire blog post. While it is a shame not to be able to get your hands on a physical release of this beautiful game, it's somewhat unsurprising. Over the last few years, there has been a significant shift to digital-only game releases, which has, unfortunately, forced a decline in physical games.

However, the original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice also had an initial digital release only to then be followed by a physical copy made available a year later. This fact hopefully means that players will eventually be able to get their hands on a physical copy of this upcoming sequel, even if it does take a long time to do so.

