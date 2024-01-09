Xbox announces Developer Direct for next week, will include Indiana Jones game reveal

Fasten your seatbelts - Xbox has announced its first Developer_Direct event of 2024, which will include the full reveal of MachineGames’ upcoming Indiana Jones action-adventure game.

The event will be streamed on Thursday, January 18, at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT, equivalent to 7am AEDT on January 19. An hour later, shortly after Developer_Direct concludes, ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal, which a news post on Xbox Wire teases will “preview 2024’s biggest update.”

As for the Developer_Direct, there’s plenty to look forward to. For Indiana Jones fans, the event promises a full 10 minutes of “game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.”

Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy role-playing game (RPG) Avowed will also be shown, with “the first deep dive into the gameplay experience fans can expect.” Otherwise, viewers will be given more details about the upcoming grand strategy game Ara: History Untold from Oxide Games, and greater insight behind the development of Ninja Theory’s action-adventure Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

It’s worth noting that there will be no updates on any Activision Blizzard games during the presentation, but fans have been told that they “can look forward to news from those teams later this year.”

Afterward, during the standalone Elder Scrolls Online presentation, the Xbox Wire post states that viewers will be shown “the game’s next major Chapter, including the new zone, storyline, and other major features coming in the game’s biggest update this year.”