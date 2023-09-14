SEGA announces Like A Dragon Direct for September 19

SEGA has announced an RGG Like a Dragon Direct for September 19, which will share news about two upcoming games.

The direct will be developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s first dedicated Western broadcast and will allow fans to finally take a look at Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Ryu Ga Gotoku says to expect the "latest news, trailers, and more" which means it's possible we could get an official new look at gameplay ahead of the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and new details about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The RGG direct will also serve as the development team’s counterpart to the RGG Summit which will air from Japan at the same time.

Fans can tune into the official SEGA Twitch and YouTube channels on September 19 at 9 PM PT, which is September 20 at 5 AM BST.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to launch on November 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and is a spin-off of the Yakuza series set in the same world.

There's no release date for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth just yet, but it's possible we could get an announcement during the RGG direct. For now, it's targeting an early 2024 launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and is essentially Yakuza 8.

In our hands-on preview of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Elie Gould said, "While it was a lot of fun navigating the luscious halls of Osaka Castle, spending time in both the combat-focused areas as well as the gambling halls, time will tell how truly engaging this upcoming RPG will be, as there’s still a lot left to learn."

If you're looking for something new to play in the meantime, check out our picks for the best single-player games, as well as the best RPGs of 2023.