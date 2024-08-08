New Baldur's Gate 3 player stats reveal how many people banged the bear

Larian Studios has shared brand new Baldur's Gate 3 statistics to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

The developer revealed the stats in a series of X / Twitter posts, showing the many ways players have contributed to their playthrough's one year after the launch of the popular role-playing game.

There's plenty to sort through, but one of the more notable stats comes in regards to the game's Honour Mode. According to Larian, only 141,600 players have beaten the permadeath mode, while 1,223,305 playthroughs were unsuccessful.

Baldur's Gate 3 is known for its memorable companions, and even lets you play the game from their perspectives as one of the Origin characters. Astarion, in particular, has proven to be one of the most popular, with 1.21 million players choosing to play as the vampire. He's followed closely by Gale at 1.20 million, with Shadowheart taking third place at 86 million.

However, as Larian points out, over 93% of players chose to play as their very own custom character, while only 15% picked Dark Urge.

It’s been a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, and you know what we’ve realised?Over a quarter of you can’t be trusted to not pick a fight with a djinni, and a surprising amount of you enjoy bear sex and tentacles.Who’d have thought? pic.twitter.com/kU9fAH6tnZAugust 7, 2024

Romance is also a massive part of any playthrough as Larian notes a staggering 75 million kisses across all companions. Overall, it seems that Shadowheart has captured everyone's heart, as she leads with 27 million kisses, followed by 15 million for Astarion. Minthara is apparently the least popular, only garnering 169,937 kisses from players.

Larian also made it a point to share some less than conventional romance stats, too. While not the most popular companion, it's revealed that 658,000 players slept with the druid Halsin, 70% in his human form, while 30% chose his bear form.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the Emperor, 1.1 million players romanced the Mind flayer, although 37% chose to stick to their tentacle form.

There are plenty of other highlights, but one of the more shocking stats comes at the end of the thread. Only 34 players who played as Lae'zel chose to kill themselves at the end of the game after Vlaakith rejected their ascension, which Larian's publishing director Michael Douse found quite funny.

Despite the game's massive success and numerous game of the year awards, Larian has confirmed that it is moving away from the Baldur's Gate series to focus on other projects.

This also means that the RPG won't receive any expansions in the future, but a final major content patch for the game will be dropping next month.