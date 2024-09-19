Mojang announces plans to drop Minecraft PSVR support next year

Mojang Studios has announced that Minecraft will no longer support PlayStation VR next year.

Hidden within Minecraft's most recent patch notes, the developer confirmed that as of March 2025, updates will no longer apply to the PSVR version of the game (via VGC).

"Our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025," Mojang said.

"After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PlayStation and be able to play without PlayStation VR."

Mojang continues, saying that users can still keep playing and building in their saved worlds and that Marketplace purchases, including Tokens, will continue to be available.

However, players will no longer be able to use their PlayStation VR with Minecraft "as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates."

It also looks like the studio has officially removed the Minecraft VR webpage as navigating to it will now result in an error message.

Last week, Mojang confirmed that it is currently working on a native PS5 version of Minecraft, but it's unclear if it has plans to port the popular survival sandbox game over to the PlayStation VR2.

Additionally, Minecraft will receive more frequent content drops in the future instead of providing one free update during the summer.

"A number of free game drops throughout the year" will be released in its place, with Mojang confirming it will now be focusing on "long-term initiatives to ensure we can continue to evolve Minecraft long into the future".