Matthew McConaughey stars in new sci-fi RPG Exodus

Exodus is a brand-new AAA science fiction action-adventure role-playing game franchise from Archetype Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey took the stage at The Game Awards 2023 to reveal the first action-packed story trailer for Exodus, in which he will play a major role, and it's confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The RPG will feature heavy sci-fi elements, with the emotional story trailer showcasing cinematic scenes set in the vastness of space, as well as something called "Time Dilation", interstellar travel space travel, unique alien enemies, and third-person gunplay.

"We have only one chance to prevent extinction… the Travelers," the story description reads. "Your destiny is to lead the Travelers to the stars in the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in this universe – the Celestials.

"Leading the fight for salvation, you will be forced to make sacrifices putting everyone you love at risk. How much are you willing to sacrifice?"

The game will also feature choices and consequences, and the player will be able to recruit companions who are the "key to success".

This story is developing...