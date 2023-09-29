Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.01 is coming soon with a save file corruption fix for PS5

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.01 is "coming soon" and will mainly address performance issues and bugs.

The developer shared a post today to confirm that a new update is on its way, and although we don't have a set release date, we do know what will be included when it does arrive.

First and foremost, Cyberpunk 2077 will receive some performance improvements for both PC and current-gen consoles, particularly surrounding the game's brand-new Dogtown district that arrived with the Phantom Liberty expansion - which should hopefully smooth out any major FPS drops.

The patch will also fix the PS5 corrupted saves bug, which has been achieved by increasing the maximum save file size limit. However, this won't fix the saves corrupted before the update and the developer says if you're still having the same problem after the update, reserve a manual save until 2.01 arrives.

Other major changes coming include fixes to several buggy quests, including The Gig, The Heist, and Automatic Love, while the vehicle radio music has received a sound boost to make it easier to hear over the background noise of Night City.



Everything coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in patch 2.01:

The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.

V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.

Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.

Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.

Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.

Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it's not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.

Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won't fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you're experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as manual save) till 2.01 arrives.

Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

CD Projekt Red mentions that these are only the highlights of patch 2.01, so players can expect more details soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 went live prior to the release of Phantom Liberty and has massively improved the original game by completely overhauling a ton of features, like the combat and police system, as well as improving upon the UI, overall performance, visual quality, and more.

The game, alongside the expansion, is essentially a brand-new game that CD Projekt Red has recommended that returning players start a brand new save to get the full experience.

