Call of Duty Season 5 reloaded adds Lara Croft, new game modes, and new weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone will be receiving a brand new update on August 30. The Season 5 Reloaded content drop will feature three new operators, including rapper 21 Savage and Tomb Raider's own Lara Croft. The update is also set to include new weapons, a new multiplayer map, several new events and DMZ missions as well as a new Resurgence experience for players.

In an official blog post, Activision laid out its plans for the next update, while also drawing attention to the Carry Forward feature, which will allow players to take all the weapons, operators, and cosmetics from Modern Warfare 2 into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when it launches on November 10.

In Warzone players will be able to dive into a new Resurgence experience, aptly named Fort Resurgence. The setting for this is all of Al Bagra Fortress in Al Mazrah, offering an opportunity for defensive tactics in the midst of close-range urban warfare. Warzone is also seeing a return of the much-enjoyed Armored Royale mode which allows players to engage in vehicular combat based out of an MRAP troop transport. On top of all this, there will also be additional missions added to DMZ mode.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 will be getting a new map: DRC - Zone 1. Designed for fast-paced action, the new map boasts tight corners, flanking routes, and sneaky shortcuts, all of which can be taken advantage of by a sufficiently cunning operator. A new game mode is also being added in the form of Gunfight Snipers. A twist on the traditional 2v2 Gunfight mode, Gunfight Snipers places an emphasis on sharpshooting and long-range combat.

Lara Croft, Savage 21, and the third new operator, Mace, will be available in a series of operator bundles. Savage 21 will be available from August 30, while Lara will be joining him on September 9. Finishing up the pack, Mace will be available sometime in September.

Looking for more tactical action? Try out our list of the best FPS games. Alternatively, our lists of the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games will have you covered.