Call of Duty and Burger King team up to bring a limited-time skin to Modern Warfare 3

Activision has partnered with Burger King once again to celebrate the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Starting today (November 7) in eligible countries, upon purchasing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 meal - the Bacon Feast Whopper - consumers will receive free in-game rewards for the latest title in the series.

The first purchase includes a Burger Town-themed Calling Card, an Emblem, and one hour of double experience (2XP), while the second purchase includes a Burger Town King Skin (inspired by the food chain's mascot, The King), along with one hour of double experience.

It's noted that only one of each in-game reward can be redeemed per purchase, but players can redeem another hour of double experience with each new meal purchased on the official website.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Burger King once again for this year's premium title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3," said William Gahagan, senior director of global partnerships at Activision. "We've put together some exciting activations for our fans to enjoy as they prepare to jump in game."

The campaign is available in Burger King stores in 20 countries - the Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Australia, Spain, Austria, Puerto Rico, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Uruguay, Ecuador, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Aruba, Paraguay, Panama, Nicaragua, and Martinique.

"Our collaboration brought a lot of excitement to our guests last year and we are happy to continue to tap into the world of gaming, where food is an important part of the culture. To elevate the partnership even further this year, we are bringing to guests more benefits, an exciting operator skin, and a delicious Bacon Feast Whopper meal," says Andrea Beer, director of global brand communication at Burger King.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to launch on November 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game's campaign mode was made available on November 2 for those who pre-ordered a digital copy of the game, as part of its early access benefits.

