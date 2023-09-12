Modern Warfare 3 Early Access release window: play the campaign early

Modern Warfare 3 Early Access will be available to certain players up to a full week before the game releases officially. This news follows the full reveal of Modern Warfare 3, which will task players with taking down the formidable Vladimir Makarov.

Getting Early Access to Modern Warfare 3 requires you to pick up certain versions of the game as a pre-order, and it can be a little bit confusing choosing which one will get you the Campaign before launch. Considering Modern Warfare 3 is easily one of 2023's most anticipated upcoming games, you'll no doubt want to play it as early as you can if you're a fan of the series.

Here's how to get Early Access to Modern Warfare 3, as well as what's included. You'll be able to play a week early, but if you can't wait until then, you can always get into the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Modern Warfare 3 Early Access release window

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Early Access launches 'up to a week before the launch of the game' (launch is November 10, 2023), according to the official Call of Duty blog.

Activision has been cautious on revealing the full date for Early Access, but based on previous games, and the wording below, it's likely that you'll be able to play parts of Modern Warfare 3 on November 3, 2023. (quote below from this blog post)

'The full Campaign, of course, is available up to one week prior to the game’s official launch on November 10, and is available through Campaign Early Access, included in all digital pre-order editions of Modern Warfare III (*1). One week based on estimated access; actual play time subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.'

If the timings hold, this is a full week before the game releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Specific timings have yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to this page for updates.

How to get Early Access to Modern Warfare 3

(Image credit: Activision)

You can play Modern Warfare 3's Early Access early by pre-ordering a digital copy of the game. Depending on where you play, you'll need to visit your respective store. You will then be able to download the Campaign Mode separately, getting you up to a week of early entry into the campaign. This applies to all platforms.

What's included in Modern Warfare 3's Early Access version

(Image credit: Activision)

The full Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Mode will be available in Early Access for players who pre-order a digital version of the game before launch. The Campaign is said to be made up of traditional Call of Duty missions, as well as OCMs (Open-Combat Missions). These OCMs allow the player to approach them in different ways, be that by utilizing stealth, going in guns blazing, or using traps and decoys.

That's everything you need to know about getting Early Access to Modern Warfare 3's Campaign Mode. For more details on what's included in the game at launch, check out our list of every Modern Warfare 3 map confirmed so far.