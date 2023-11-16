Buy your posterior a present in the Secretlab Black Friday sale, with savings up to $150

Few gaming chair brands are quite as well regarded as Secretlab, who make some of the most comfortable gaming chairs available right now. We’re especially fond of the absolutely fantastic Secretlab Titan Evo, a premium gaming throne that we called “one of the best gaming chairs on the market” in our glowing review when we tried it out for ourselves last year.

In addition to their excellent ergonomics, many Secretlab chairs offer a wide range of high-end finishes and alternate color options to suit your preferences or match the look of your room. I’m personally pretty enraptured by the officially licensed D.VA edition of the Secretlab Titan Evo, which kits the chair out in a pink and white finish inspired by everyone’s favorite Overwatch tank hero.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, keeping an eye out for any ongoing Black Friday gaming deals could save you some serious cash. In addition to lots of Black Friday gaming chair deals and a whole raft of Black Friday gaming desk deals from other manufacturers, Secretlab is currently having some superb Black Friday sales with some of their very products available for well below their normal prices.

This means that there’s never been a better time to consider picking up some new gaming furniture but you will need to make your decision fairly soon as the sale is set to end on November 25. Here’s our roundup of the best discounts from the sale:

Today’s best Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo Black: was $549 now $519 at Secretlab

Save $30 - This is a solid saving on one of Secretlab's best gaming chairs, the Titan Evo. There are a good number of color options on sale at the moment (in both leatherette, leather, and fabric upholstery) but we like the understated look of this Black edition. It also comes bundled with a magnetic memory foam pillow (worth $49) for added lumbar support. UK Price: was £469 now £439 at Secretlab

Secretlab Titan Evo Overwatch Special Edition: was $624 now $524 at Secretlab

Save $100 - Plenty of special edition versions of the Titan Evo are also on sale, including this licensed Overwatch edition. Other options currently on sale include designs based on esports teams or inspired by games like Assassin's Creed, Diablo 4, and Valorant. UK Price: was £519 now £489 at Secretlab

Secretlab Titan 2020 Black: was $899 now $749 at Secretlab

Save $150 - You can save even more by picking up older models, including this 2020 version of the Titan. This Black Napa Leather version uses a premium leather upholstery for the ultimate seating experience. There are similar savings on other upholstery options. UK Price: was £764 now £564 at Secretlab

Secretlab Omega 2020 Ahri Special Edition: was $524 now $424 at Secretlab

Save $100 - You can also find good savings on the Omega, which is a perfect choice if you're after a slightly smaller chair. This edition comes decked out with a design inspired by the fox-themed League of Legends hero Ahri. UK Price: Although this specific edition isn't available in the UK, there are savings on other upholstery options.

NeueChair Silver: was $769 now $729 at Secretlab

Save $40 - A more office-oriented design, the NeueuChair is still a solid choice for gaming in addition to being a great option for office work. This is our pick if you need a capable chair for both gaming and working from home. UK Price: was £574 now £534

