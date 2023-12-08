Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons Remake officially announced with 2024 release date
Coming in February
The Game Awards 2023 has kicked off with a bang, with the announcement of a remake of the popular co-op adventure game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.
For those unfamiliar, the original game, which was developed by Payday 3 studio Starbreeze Studios, sees players control - as you’d expect - two brothers, desperate to cure their sick father. As per the original synopsis on Steam: “They must set out upon a journey to find and bring back the ‘Water of Life’ as they come to rely on one another to survive. One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is fearful, they must be... Brothers.”
The original version of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons first released in 2013, and the remake will land a little after its 10th anniversary on February 28, 2024. It’ll be available to play on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and is available on the wishlist now.
This story is developing…
