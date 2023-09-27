Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden delayed to February 2024 to give it "the attention it deserves"

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the latest game from Life is Strange developer Don't Nod, has been delayed until next year to avoid the stacked 2023 release calendar.

The game is now slated to launch on February 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, a few months away from its intended November 7 release date. The news comes from a statement made by the game's publisher, Focus Entertainment, posted to Don't Nod's official website.

"We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months," the statement begins, "as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle for AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year. We are convinced that a commercial release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden during a less saturated period will give it the attention it deserves."

It's probably the right call, too. 2023 has been a stellar year for games, but the releases are still coming thick and fast. October alone sees Alan Wake 2, Sonic Superstars, Forza Motorsport and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all launch within weeks of each other. November to January is equally stacked thanks to Robocop: Rogue City, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8, just to name a few.

Delaying Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden to next year will hopefully be worth the wait. Between Life is Strange, Vampyr and Tell Me Why, Don't Nod has a real talent for crafting unique narratives with compelling characters. And it'd be a shame to have Banishers' supernatural love story get lost in the sauce of this year's most anticipated upcoming games.

For more of 2023's best games, be sure to check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch games, best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games to find more must-play titles to add to your list.