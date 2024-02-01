As Palworld exceeds 19 million players, Pocketpair rolls out a new update with an enormous amount of fixes

Pocketpair’s survival-crafting game Palworld doesn’t seem to be slowing down in popularity at all. The developer has now released updated player data showing that over 19 million people have picked the game up since launch. To be exact, that’s around 12 million from Steam and roughly seven million on Xbox consoles.

Today (February 1), Pocketpair also rolled out a new update for Palworld, named v0.1.4.0 on Steam (which is available to download now) and v0.1.1.3 on Xbox (which will be released “as soon as it’s ready”). It’s packed with bug fixes and improvements, including the first fix for a particularly troublesome issue where the game “would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the guild's total number of pals captured reached around 7,000.” For context, Palworld's guilds enable players to group up and combine their resources to progress together in multiplayer.

Unfortunately for anyone whose data was already affected by this issue before the update, you’ll still be unable to load your old save. Pocketpair reassured players that it’s still working to fix the issue “permanently.”

Other bugs that have been squashed include one that saw players in co-op and dedicated servers take damage twice, and another that could result in Pals getting stuck in bases. Pocketpair also notes that “measures have been added to prevent cheating and stealing other players' Pals,” which follows on from a separate update released last week that focused on adding other “countermeasures” for cheats and exploits. To read the full list of bug fixes, check out the patch notes shared on Twitter / X below.

[Patch Notice] ・Steam patch v0.1.4.0 ・Xbox patch v0.1.1.3 Steam version v0.1.4.0 has been released. (Xbox version v0.1.1.3 will be released as soon as it is ready)

Of course, Palworld’s updates are far from over. While the devs are still focusing on tackling bugs and issues, an early-access roadmap was recently revealed that confirmed plans for PvP and raid bosses to be added in the future.