Palworld early access roadmap confirms plans for PvP and raid bosses

Pocketpair has revealed the early access content roadmap for Palworld, confirming what players can expect in future updates.

Today (January 24), the developer shared a post on social media detailing what it plans to implement in the popular open-world survival game in the coming months, as well as what it will be focusing on for the time being following its early access launch last week.

"Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges," Pocketpair said. "We will prioritize improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features."

On top of this, the developer will also focus on addressing other critical issues like a series of miscellaneous bugs before introducing improvements to both key configuration and base Pal AI and pathing.

(Image credit: Pocket Pair)

As for "planned future updates," which don't yet have a set release date, Pocketpair confirmed that PvP will be coming to the game, alongside "Pal Arena" which is described as PvP for Pals. It's unclear at this time what the difference between the two features is.

Palworld will also see the addition of raid bosses which will be featured as "end-game content" and also receive Steam and Xbox crossplay, allowing users on both platforms to play together. The Xbox version is also planned to receive various feature improvements.

Server transfers and migrations have also been confirmed, potentially allowing players to move from one server to the other, as well as new islands to explore, Pals, bosses, technologies, and improvements to the game's building system.

Palworld launched into Early Access on January 19 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and has quickly become one of the most popular Steam games of all time.

Following an impressive first four days wherein it peaked at 1.7 million concurrent Steam players, selling six million copies, the game has gone on to surpass Counter-Strike 2's concurrent player record, becoming the second-biggest-ever game on Steam.

