Palworld has exceeded Counter-Strike 2's concurrent player record, and become the second biggest ever game on Steam

Palworld has had a pretty significant player base since its launch into Early Access on January 19, already hitting over 7 million purchases. But, alongside its ever-growing purchase figures, the concurrent players of Palworld is representative of just how popular this critter-collecting survival game has become.

As announced on the official Palworld Twitter page, the game is currently Steam's second-biggest game in terms of concurrent players. Bringing in over 1.85 million players, Palworld has officially beaten games such as Counter-Strike 2, and is sitting incredibly comfortably on the podium.

Now, Palworld is some distance from PUBG: Battlegrounds, which has enjoyed Steam's number-one spot for a while with a record of over 3.2 million players. Although not impossible, it'll still likely take Palworld a while to get there. The full announcement from Palworld's Twitter can be seen below:

[2nd highest all-time peak in Steam history! ]The number of Steam users currently playing #Palworld has exceeded 1.85 million! Thank you for playing the game even though it is a weekday! The team is working hard to ensure that you can enjoy the game even more comfortably. pic.twitter.com/v8IBwXCB3CJanuary 23, 2024 See more

Whether you're learning how to craft materials like nails or hunting down new Pals for leather, there's a lot that players love about Palworld. The action-adventure game has quickly stolen the hearts of players, and it shows no signs of stopping as its figures keep climbing. But, its popularity doesn't mean the entire launch has been smooth sailing - and players are encountering a few issues.

So in addition to announcing the big news, the Tweet implies that the team is working toward fixing many of the problems players are experiencing during their play-throughs. Although we don't know which issues the team plans on targeting first, we're expecting more information to be unveiled soon.

