Palworld devs fight back against ‘cheats and exploits’ in latest patch

A new update has been rolled out for the Steam version of Pocketpair’s survival and crafting game Palworld, which, as well as a couple of bug fixes, contains “countermeasures against various cheats and exploits.”

Earlier today (January 25), the official Palworld Twitter / X account published a post in which it stated that “some players have been confirmed to be cheating on the official server.” It added: “We will apply a patch as soon as it is ready, but it is currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately.

“We will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind. We sincerely apologize to all players who have been affected by this incident.”

Lo and behold, less than an hour later, details on Steam version 0.1.3.0 and Xbox version 0.1.1.1 were shared. As well as the anti-cheating countermeasures, the update also corrects some incorrect text, a bug where world dates weren’t displaying properly, and another issue where the loading screen when logging into the world didn’t end. While the update is available now on Steam, it will arrive on Xbox “as soon as it is ready.”

Pocketpair didn’t go into detail on the cheats and exploits that had been detected, and it remains to be seen if this update will completely iron out the problem. However, the developer confirmed that it “will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues.”

Palworld has continued to grow in popularity since its early-access launch last week, and has now surpassed over eight million sales on Steam alone. Yesterday, the developers released an early-access roadmap , in which it was stated that there are plans for PvP and raid bosses to be added in the future.