By the emperor! Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has hit a new lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Squad up solo or with friends
In some big news for gamers everywhere, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has received a flurry of discounts in the Black Friday sales. There are savings on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X physical releases of the game, giving you the perfect excuse to grab a copy and squad up.
If you're after the PS5 version, you can pick it up for just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US. Across the pond, it will set you back just £36.99 (which was £59.99) at Amazon in the UK. These great discounts represent the new lowest-ever prices in their respective regions.
You can find the Xbox Series X version for just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US or just £37.95 at Amazon in the UK. Again, these are both the new lowest-ever prices.
You can learn more about these deals below.
Black Friday savings on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Nothing says Black Friday quite like a cracking deal on one of the year's biggest games. The PS5 version of superb co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is on sale at a new lowest-ever price at Amazon in both the US and UK.
UK price: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon
Xbox Series X owners can also get in on the deal action, with another lowest-ever price in both the US and UK for that version of the game. It's great solo, but why not pick up a few copies for your friends too?
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been one of the most popular games of the year. We awarded it a glowing four out of five stars in our review, praising its immersive visuals and wonderful dark universe.
I've very much enjoyed my time with it so far and would definitely recommend it if you're looking for the kind of game that's great to kick back and play with friends. It supports three-player co-op and even features its own 12-player versus mode.
It frequently receives updates, too, introducing new content and new modes. Whether you're a dedicated Warhammer 40,000 fan or someone entirely new to the setting, I think it's got something for you.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.