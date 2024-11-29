By the emperor! Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has hit a new lowest-ever price for Black Friday

In some big news for gamers everywhere, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has received a flurry of discounts in the Black Friday sales. There are savings on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X physical releases of the game, giving you the perfect excuse to grab a copy and squad up.

If you're after the PS5 version, you can pick it up for just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US. Across the pond, it will set you back just £36.99 (which was £59.99) at Amazon in the UK. These great discounts represent the new lowest-ever prices in their respective regions.

You can find the Xbox Series X version for just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US or just £37.95 at Amazon in the UK. Again, these are both the new lowest-ever prices.

You can learn more about these deals below.

Black Friday savings on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been one of the most popular games of the year. We awarded it a glowing four out of five stars in our review, praising its immersive visuals and wonderful dark universe.

I've very much enjoyed my time with it so far and would definitely recommend it if you're looking for the kind of game that's great to kick back and play with friends. It supports three-player co-op and even features its own 12-player versus mode.

It frequently receives updates, too, introducing new content and new modes. Whether you're a dedicated Warhammer 40,000 fan or someone entirely new to the setting, I think it's got something for you.

