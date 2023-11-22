At $100 off this Black Friday, we can't recommend the Sony Inzone H7 gaming headset enough

Now that Black Friday gaming deals have arrived, we're seeing tons of record-shattering discounts across broad ranges of hardware. And if you're in the market for a top wireless gaming headset, you're in luck.

Easily one of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals right now belongs to the Sony Inzone H7. Amazon is currently selling this excellent PlayStation 5 and PC-focused headset for just $128. Considering its usual retail price is $229.99, that's a saving of over a hundred bucks.

There are a few reasons as to why this current deal is a fantastic time to grab the Sony Inzone H7. The headset boasts a crystal clear audio profile made even better by its support for spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and the PS5's own Tempest 3D. Oh, it's got a battery life of about 40 hours, too, so it'll really go the distance before you need to charge it up again. This makes the headset quite ideal for a string of longer gaming sessions online with your friends.

Today's best Sony Inzone H7 gaming headset deal

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $229.99 now $128 at Amazon

Save $102 - Currently down to their lowest ever Amazon US price, by some margin, the Sony Inzone H7 is a superb gaming headset if you're looking for overall richer audio quality than what the cheaper Pulse 3D headset offers. Price check: PlayStation Direct - $229.99

Alternatively, if you're looking for the latest in Sony's Inzone lineup, then you might consider purchasing the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset instead. This model adds active noise cancelling, allowing for genuinely immersive audio without surrounding background noises spoiling the fun.

Sony Inzone H9 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $299.99 now $214.97 at Amazon

Save $84 - Sony's premium wireless gaming headset is currently down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Still pricey, but the relatively new headset doesn't receive discounts as steep as this too often. It's well worth looking at if you're in the market for top-shelf hardware. Price check: Dell - $229.99

Not in the US? Check below for all the best discounts available in your region for the Sony Inzone H7 gaming headset.

